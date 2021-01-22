|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 22, 2021
This week's theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
diversivolent
smatchet
mensch
unflappable
circumspect
circumspect
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Careful to consider all circumstances and potential consequences; prudent.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin circumspicere (to look around; to take heed), from circum (around) + specere (to look). Earliest documented use: 1422.
USAGE:
“Everything about him was methodical and circumspect, both as to his duties in operating the ship, but also concerning the rules many men regarded as less strict or obligatory.”
Kim Paffenroth; Pale Gods; Permuted Press; 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I am so convinced of the advantages of looking at mankind instead of reading about them, and of the bitter effects of staying at home with all the narrow prejudices of an islander, that I think there should be a law amongst us to set our young men abroad for a term among the few allies our wars have left us. -Lord Byron, poet (22 Jan 1788-1824)
