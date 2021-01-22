  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jan 22, 2021
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
diversivolent
smatchet
mensch
unflappable
circumspect

A Word A Day
the book A Word A Day: A Romp Through Some of the Most Unusual and Intriguing Words in English ”Delightful.”
-The New York Times
Buy it in your country
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

circumspect

PRONUNCIATION:
(SUHR-kuhm-spekt)

MEANING:
adjective: Careful to consider all circumstances and potential consequences; prudent.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin circumspicere (to look around; to take heed), from circum (around) + specere (to look). Earliest documented use: 1422.

USAGE:
“Everything about him was methodical and circumspect, both as to his duties in operating the ship, but also concerning the rules many men regarded as less strict or obligatory.”
Kim Paffenroth; Pale Gods; Permuted Press; 2013.

See more usage examples of circumspect in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I am so convinced of the advantages of looking at mankind instead of reading about them, and of the bitter effects of staying at home with all the narrow prejudices of an islander, that I think there should be a law amongst us to set our young men abroad for a term among the few allies our wars have left us. -Lord Byron, poet (22 Jan 1788-1824)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith