Jan 21, 2021
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
diversivolent
smatchet
mensch
unflappable
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

unflappable

PRONUNCIATION:
(uhn-FLAP-uh-buhl)

MEANING:
adjective: Staying calm even in difficult circumstances.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle English flap (to beat or shake), probably of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1958.

USAGE:
“Nothing seemed to faze the unflappable Alvin.”
Margie House Neal; Hummingbird Memories; Xlibris; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The test of a democracy is not the magnificence of buildings or the speed of automobiles or the efficiency of air transportation, but rather the care given to the welfare of all the people. -Helen Adams Keller, lecturer and author (27 Jun 1880-1968)

