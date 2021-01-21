|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 21, 2021This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
smatchet
mensch
unflappable
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
unflappable
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Staying calm even in difficult circumstances.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle English flap (to beat or shake), probably of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1958.
USAGE:
“Nothing seemed to faze the unflappable Alvin.”
Margie House Neal; Hummingbird Memories; Xlibris; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The test of a democracy is not the magnificence of buildings or the speed of automobiles or the efficiency of air transportation, but rather the care given to the welfare of all the people. -Helen Adams Keller, lecturer and author (27 Jun 1880-1968)
