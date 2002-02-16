|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 12, 2022This week’s theme
Words coined after animals
This week’s words
cynical
lemming
serpentine
jackrabbit
chevachee
Jalal ad-Din Khwarazmshah crossing the rapid Indus River, escaping Genghis Khan and his army
Painting from History of Abul-Khayr Khan by Mas’ud bin Osmani Kuhistani, 1540s
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
chevachee
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An expedition, raid, or campaign.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French chevauchée (ride), from cheval (horse), from Latin caballus (horse). Earliest documented use: 1380.
USAGE:
“Nicolas Sarkozy, the French President, brings a secret weapon with him today. It, or rather she, is his mother-in-law. ... This makes it a unique chevachee in the long history of Anglo-French ententes cordiales and not so cordiales.”
Blair Force One; The Times (London, UK); Feb 16, 2002.
“The word chevachee is the most apt way of describing the Mongol raiding tactics in 1211, for it is an act of plundering on a relentless and extensive scale.”
James Waterson; Defending Heaven; Pen & Sword Books; 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I hate with a murderous hatred those men who, having lived their youth, would send into war other youth, not lived, unfulfilled, to fight and die for them; the pride and cowardice of those old men, making their wars that boys must die. -Mary Roberts Rinehart, novelist (12 Aug 1876-1958)
