chevachee PRONUNCIATION: (shuh-vuh-CHEE/SHAY)

MEANING: noun: An expedition, raid, or campaign.

ETYMOLOGY: From French chevauchée (ride), from cheval (horse), from Latin caballus (horse). Earliest documented use: 1380.

USAGE:

Blair Force One; The Times (London, UK); Feb 16, 2002.



“The word chevachee is the most apt way of describing the Mongol raiding tactics in 1211, for it is an act of plundering on a relentless and extensive scale.”

"Nicolas Sarkozy, the French President, brings a secret weapon with him today. It, or rather she, is his mother-in-law. ... This makes it a unique chevachee in the long history of Anglo-French ententes cordiales and not so cordiales."
Blair Force One; The Times (London, UK); Feb 16, 2002.

"The word chevachee is the most apt way of describing the Mongol raiding tactics in 1211, for it is an act of plundering on a relentless and extensive scale."
James Waterson; Defending Heaven; Pen & Sword Books; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I hate with a murderous hatred those men who, having lived their youth, would send into war other youth, not lived, unfulfilled, to fight and die for them; the pride and cowardice of those old men, making their wars that boys must die. -Mary Roberts Rinehart, novelist (12 Aug 1876-1958)





