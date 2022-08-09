|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Aug 9, 2022This week’s theme
Words coined after animals
This week’s words
lemming
“Liz says...”
“Liz, Liz, Liz! If Liz told you to not jump off a bridge would you do it??”
Cartoon: Mark Stivers
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
lemming
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Any of various small, thickset, short-tailed, furry rodents.
2. One who mindlessly conforms or follows, especially toward disaster.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Norwegian and Danish lemming, from Old Norse lómundr/læmingi/læmingr. Earliest documented use: 1607.
NOTES:
Lemmings do not go lemming. It’s a myth that lemmings jump off a cliff into water in an act of mass suicide. It was popularized by the 1958 Disney film White Wilderness. For more, see here and here.
USAGE:
“Lucy ... had an almost inexplicably strong following among the big-platinumblonde-acid-wash-jean lemmings of Southeast High School.”
Ron Bahar; The Frontman; SparkPress; 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A writer is, after all, only half his book. The other half is the reader and from the reader the writer learns. -P.L. (Pamela Lyndon) Travers, author, creator of the "Mary Poppins" series (9 Aug 1899-1996)
|
