lemming PRONUNCIATION: (LEM-ing)

MEANING: noun:

1. Any of various small, thickset, short-tailed, furry rodents.

2. One who mindlessly conforms or follows, especially toward disaster.

ETYMOLOGY: From Norwegian and Danish lemming, from Old Norse lómundr/læmingi/læmingr. Earliest documented use: 1607.

NOTES: White Wilderness. For more, see Lemmings do not go lemming. It’s a myth that lemmings jump off a cliff into water in an act of mass suicide. It was popularized by the 1958 Disney film. For more, see here and here

USAGE:

Ron Bahar; The Frontman; SparkPress; 2018.



"Lucy ... had an almost inexplicably strong following among the big-platinumblonde-acid-wash-jean lemmings of Southeast High School."
Ron Bahar; The Frontman; SparkPress; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A writer is, after all, only half his book. The other half is the reader and from the reader the writer learns. -P.L. (Pamela Lyndon) Travers, author, creator of the "Mary Poppins" series (9 Aug 1899-1996)





