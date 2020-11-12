

Nov 12, 2020 This week’s theme

Words having all five vowels and in order



This week’s words

anemious

acedious

adventitious

caesious



caesious PRONUNCIATION: (SEE-zee-uhs)

MEANING: adjective: Bluish or grayish green.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin caesius, probably from caelum (sky). Earliest documented use: 1835.

USAGE: “Leaves [are] medium green on upper surface, caesious beneath.”

Peter Sell and Gina Murrell; Flora of Great Britain and Ireland; Cambridge University Press; 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Patience is also a form of action. -Auguste Rodin, sculptor (12 Nov 1840-1917)





