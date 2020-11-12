|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Nov 12, 2020This week’s theme
Words having all five vowels and in order
This week’s words
acedious
adventitious
caesious
Get help with your crosswords
Crossword Helper
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
caesious
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Bluish or grayish green.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin caesius, probably from caelum (sky). Earliest documented use: 1835.
USAGE:
“Leaves [are] medium green on upper surface, caesious beneath.”
Peter Sell and Gina Murrell; Flora of Great Britain and Ireland; Cambridge University Press; 2006.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Patience is also a form of action. -Auguste Rodin, sculptor (12 Nov 1840-1917)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith