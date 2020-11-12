  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Nov 12, 2020
This week’s theme
Words having all five vowels and in order

This week’s words
anemious
acedious
adventitious
caesious
Get help with your crosswords
Crossword Helper
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

caesious

PRONUNCIATION:
(SEE-zee-uhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Bluish or grayish green.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin caesius, probably from caelum (sky). Earliest documented use: 1835.

USAGE:
“Leaves [are] medium green on upper surface, caesious beneath.”
Peter Sell and Gina Murrell; Flora of Great Britain and Ireland; Cambridge University Press; 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Patience is also a form of action. -Auguste Rodin, sculptor (12 Nov 1840-1917)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith