Nov 10, 2020
This week’s theme
Words having all five vowels and in order

This week’s words
anemious
acedious
Acedia (detail from The Seven Deadly Sins and the Four Last Things)
Art: Hieronymus Bosch, c. 1500
with Anu Garg

acedious

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-SEE-dee-uhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Characterized by apathy, boredom, or sloth.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin acedia, from Greek akedia, from a- (not) + kedos (care). Earliest documented use: 1609. Also see acedia.

USAGE:
“His life of shameless self-indulgence, love of hunting, and scornful disregard of the rule in matters of labor, study, and claustration [confinement] show him to be an acedious monk.”
Robert M. Correale & Mary Hamel; Sources and Analogues of the Canterbury Tales, Volume 2; D.S. Brewer; 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A merely fallen enemy may rise again, but the reconciled one is truly vanquished. -Friedrich Schiller, poet, philosopher, physician, historian, and playwright (10 Nov 1759-1805)

