acedious PRONUNCIATION: (uh-SEE-dee-uhs)

MEANING: adjective: Characterized by apathy, boredom, or sloth.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin acedia, from Greek akedia, from a- (not) + kedos (care). Earliest documented use: 1609. Also see acedia

USAGE: “His life of shameless self-indulgence, love of hunting, and scornful disregard of the rule in matters of labor, study, and claustration [confinement] show him to be an acedious monk.”

Robert M. Correale & Mary Hamel; Sources and Analogues of the Canterbury Tales, Volume 2; D.S. Brewer; 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A merely fallen enemy may rise again, but the reconciled one is truly vanquished. -Friedrich Schiller, poet, philosopher, physician, historian, and playwright (10 Nov 1759-1805)





