annelidous PRONUNCIATION: (uh-NEL-uh-duhs)

MEANING: adjective: Of or relating to worms.

ETYMOLOGY: From French anneler (to ring), from Latin anellus, diminutive of anus (ring). Earliest documented use: 1835.

USAGE: “The mud in many places was thrown up by numbers of some kind of worm, or annelidous animal.”

Charles Darwin; Voyage of the Beagle; 1839.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is perhaps a more fortunate destiny to have a taste for collecting shells than to be born a millionaire. -Robert Louis Stevenson, novelist, essayist, and poet (13 Nov 1850-1894)





