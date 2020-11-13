  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Nov 13, 2020
This week’s theme
Words having all five vowels and in order

This week’s words
anemious
acedious
adventitious
caesious
annelidous

with Anu Garg

annelidous

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-NEL-uh-duhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Of or relating to worms.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French anneler (to ring), from Latin anellus, diminutive of anus (ring). Earliest documented use: 1835.

USAGE:
“The mud in many places was thrown up by numbers of some kind of worm, or annelidous animal.”
Charles Darwin; Voyage of the Beagle; 1839.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is perhaps a more fortunate destiny to have a taste for collecting shells than to be born a millionaire. -Robert Louis Stevenson, novelist, essayist, and poet (13 Nov 1850-1894)

