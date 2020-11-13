|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 13, 2020This week’s theme
Words having all five vowels and in order
This week’s words
anemious
acedious
adventitious
caesious
annelidous
Photo: John Kocijanski
with Anu Garg
annelidous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Of or relating to worms.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French anneler (to ring), from Latin anellus, diminutive of anus (ring). Earliest documented use: 1835.
USAGE:
“The mud in many places was thrown up by numbers of some kind of worm, or annelidous animal.”
Charles Darwin; Voyage of the Beagle; 1839.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is perhaps a more fortunate destiny to have a taste for collecting shells than to be born a millionaire. -Robert Louis Stevenson, novelist, essayist, and poet (13 Nov 1850-1894)
