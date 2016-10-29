|
A.Word.A.Day
May 18, 2017This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be
This week’s words
adoral
lust-house
bodkin
Photo: Shelley Crouch
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bodkin
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A small, pointed instrument for making holes in cloth, etc.
2. A blunt needle for drawing tape or cord through a loop or a hem.
3. A long, ornamental hairpin.
4. A dagger or stiletto.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1386.
USAGE:
“Wild plums like these are excellent pricked with a bodkin.”
Helen Yemm; No-Hassle Hedge and Fancying Up a Fence; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Oct 29, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:And if there were a God, I think it very unlikely that He would have such an uneasy vanity as to be offended by those who doubt His existence. -Bertrand Russell, philosopher, mathematician, author, Nobel laureate (18 May 1872-1970)
