bodkin PRONUNCIATION: (BOD-kin, -kuhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. A small, pointed instrument for making holes in cloth, etc.

2. A blunt needle for drawing tape or cord through a loop or a hem.

3. A long, ornamental hairpin.

4. A dagger or stiletto.

ETYMOLOGY: Of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1386.

USAGE:

Helen Yemm; No-Hassle Hedge and Fancying Up a Fence; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Oct 29, 2016.



Wild plums like these are excellent pricked with a bodkin.
Helen Yemm; No-Hassle Hedge and Fancying Up a Fence; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Oct 29, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: And if there were a God, I think it very unlikely that He would have such an uneasy vanity as to be offended by those who doubt His existence. -Bertrand Russell, philosopher, mathematician, author, Nobel laureate (18 May 1872-1970)





