  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 18, 2017
This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be

This week’s words
sadiron
adoral
lust-house
bodkin
bodkin
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

bodkin

PRONUNCIATION:
(BOD-kin, -kuhn)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A small, pointed instrument for making holes in cloth, etc.
2. A blunt needle for drawing tape or cord through a loop or a hem.
3. A long, ornamental hairpin.
4. A dagger or stiletto.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1386.

USAGE:
“Wild plums like these are excellent pricked with a bodkin.”
Helen Yemm; No-Hassle Hedge and Fancying Up a Fence; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Oct 29, 2016.

See more usage examples of bodkin in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
And if there were a God, I think it very unlikely that He would have such an uneasy vanity as to be offended by those who doubt His existence. -Bertrand Russell, philosopher, mathematician, author, Nobel laureate (18 May 1872-1970)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith