  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 16, 2017
This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be

This week’s words
sadiron
adoral
Get help with your crosswords
Crossword Helper
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

adoral

PRONUNCIATION:
(ad-OHR-uhl)

MEANING:
adjective: Located toward the side or end where the mouth is located, especially in animals that don’t have clear upper and lower sides.

ETYMOLOGY:
From ad- (toward) + oral (relating to the mouth), from Latin os (mouth). Earliest documented use: 1862.

USAGE:
“The most severe lesions are in the adoral sections of the small intestine.”
Chris Cebra, et al.; Llama and Alpaca Care; Saunders; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
As a general truth, communities prosper and flourish, or droop and decline, in just the degree that they practise or neglect to practise the primary duties of justice and humanity. -William Henry Seward, Secretary of State, Governor, and Senator (16 May 1801-1872)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith