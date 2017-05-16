|
A.Word.A.Day
May 16, 2017This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be
This week’s words
adoral
A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg
adoral
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Located toward the side or end where the mouth is located, especially in animals that don’t have clear upper and lower sides.
ETYMOLOGY:
From ad- (toward) + oral (relating to the mouth), from Latin os (mouth). Earliest documented use: 1862.
USAGE:
“The most severe lesions are in the adoral sections of the small intestine.”
Chris Cebra, et al.; Llama and Alpaca Care; Saunders; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:As a general truth, communities prosper and flourish, or droop and decline, in just the degree that they practise or neglect to practise the primary duties of justice and humanity. -William Henry Seward, Secretary of State, Governor, and Senator (16 May 1801-1872)
|
