adoral



adoral PRONUNCIATION: (ad-OHR-uhl)

MEANING: adjective: Located toward the side or end where the mouth is located, especially in animals that don’t have clear upper and lower sides.

ETYMOLOGY: From ad- (toward) + oral (relating to the mouth), from Latin os (mouth). Earliest documented use: 1862.

USAGE: “The most severe lesions are in the adoral sections of the small intestine.”

Chris Cebra, et al.; Llama and Alpaca Care; Saunders; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: As a general truth, communities prosper and flourish, or droop and decline, in just the degree that they practise or neglect to practise the primary duties of justice and humanity. -William Henry Seward, Secretary of State, Governor, and Senator (16 May 1801-1872)





