atrophy PRONUNCIATION: (A-truh-fee)

MEANING: noun: A wasting away or decline, due to disease, injury, lack of use, etc.

verb tr., intr.: To wither or cause to waste away.

ETYMOLOGY: From French atrophie, from Latin atrophia, from Greek atrophia, from a- (without) + trophe (food). Earliest documented use: 1620.

USAGE:

Irene Hannon; Hope Harbor; Revell; 2015.



"Here, I've been more or less a couch potato -- and my body is telling me to get moving before everything atrophies."
Irene Hannon; Hope Harbor; Revell; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The thing that makes you exceptional, if you are at all, is inevitably that which must also make you lonely. -Lorraine Hansberry, playwright and painter (19 May 1930-1965)





