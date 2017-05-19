|
A.Word.A.Day
|
May 19, 2017
This week's theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be
This week’s words
sadiron
adoral
lust-house
bodkin
atrophy
“There is no material with which human beings work which has so much potential energy as words.” ~Earnest Calkins
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
atrophy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A wasting away or decline, due to disease, injury, lack of use, etc.
verb tr., intr.: To wither or cause to waste away.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French atrophie, from Latin atrophia, from Greek atrophia, from a- (without) + trophe (food). Earliest documented use: 1620.
USAGE:
“Here, I’ve been more or less a couch potato -- and my body is telling me to get moving before everything atrophies.”
Irene Hannon; Hope Harbor; Revell; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The thing that makes you exceptional, if you are at all, is inevitably that which must also make you lonely. -Lorraine Hansberry, playwright and painter (19 May 1930-1965)
