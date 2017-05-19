A.Word.A.Day

atrophy

MEANING:

noun: A wasting away or decline, due to disease, injury, lack of use, etc.

verb tr., intr.: To wither or cause to waste away.

ETYMOLOGY:

From French atrophie, from Latin atrophia, from Greek atrophia, from a- (without) + trophe (food). Earliest documented use: 1620.

Irene Hannon; Hope Harbor; Revell; 2015.



"Here, I've been more or less a couch potato -- and my body is telling me to get moving before everything atrophies."
Irene Hannon; Hope Harbor; Revell; 2015.

