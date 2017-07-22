  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Dec 16, 2022
This week’s theme
Words related to books

This week’s words
bibliophagist
prosateur
bibliopole
peritext
bibliophobe

bibliophobe
Troy, Michigan.
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

bibliophobe

PRONUNCIATION:
(BIB-lee-uh-fohb)

MEANING:
noun: A person with a strong aversion to books.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek biblio- (book) + -phobe (one who fears).

USAGE:
“While the US is governed by a tempestuous bibliophobe who expresses himself with all-caps and exclamation marks, David Johnston is avuncular and studious.”
Jonathan Kay; A True Canadian; Johnston Turned Out to Be the Governor General We Needed; National Post (Canada); Jul 22, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
One of the oldest human needs is having someone to wonder where you are when you don't come home at night. -Margaret Mead, anthropologist (16 Dec 1901-1978)

