Dec 16, 2022This week’s theme
Words related to books
This week’s words
bibliophagist
prosateur
bibliopole
peritext
bibliophobe
Troy, Michigan. Read the backstory
Photo: Dan Pieniak
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bibliophobe
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person with a strong aversion to books.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek biblio- (book) + -phobe (one who fears).
USAGE:
“While the US is governed by a tempestuous bibliophobe who expresses himself with all-caps and exclamation marks, David Johnston is avuncular and studious.”
Jonathan Kay; A True Canadian; Johnston Turned Out to Be the Governor General We Needed; National Post (Canada); Jul 22, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:One of the oldest human needs is having someone to wonder where you are when you don't come home at night. -Margaret Mead, anthropologist (16 Dec 1901-1978)
