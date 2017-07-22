

Words related to books A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



bibliophobe PRONUNCIATION: (BIB-lee-uh-fohb)

MEANING: noun: A person with a strong aversion to books.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek biblio- (book) + -phobe (one who fears).

USAGE:

Jonathan Kay; A True Canadian; Johnston Turned Out to Be the Governor General We Needed; National Post (Canada); Jul 22, 2017. “While the US is governed by a tempestuous bibliophobe who expresses himself with all-caps and exclamation marks, David Johnston is avuncular and studious.”Jonathan Kay; A True Canadian; Johnston Turned Out to Be the Governor General We Needed;(Canada); Jul 22, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One of the oldest human needs is having someone to wonder where you are when you don't come home at night. -Margaret Mead, anthropologist (16 Dec 1901-1978)





