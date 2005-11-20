  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


prosateur
If you think my prose is bad, just remember ... it could be verse.
Image: pinterest
prosateur

PRONUNCIATION:
(pro-zuh-TUHR)

MEANING:
noun: A writer of prose.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French prosateur (a prose writer), from Italian prosatore, from Latin prosator, from prosa (straightforward). Earliest documented use: 1728.

USAGE:
“In the end, this increasingly deluded prosateur is writing stories about himself.”
Michael Dirda; When a Critic Ventures Into Fiction, the Results Are Unpredictable; The Washington Post; Nov 20, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The walls of books around me, dense with the past, formed a kind of insulation against the present world and its disasters. -Ross Macdonald, novelist (13 Dec 1915-1983)

