Dec 13, 2022This week’s theme
Words related to books
This week’s words
prosateur
If you think my prose is bad, just remember ... it could be verse.
Image: pinterest
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
prosateur
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A writer of prose.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French prosateur (a prose writer), from Italian prosatore, from Latin prosator, from prosa (straightforward). Earliest documented use: 1728.
USAGE:
“In the end, this increasingly deluded prosateur is writing stories about himself.”
Michael Dirda; When a Critic Ventures Into Fiction, the Results Are Unpredictable; The Washington Post; Nov 20, 2005.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The walls of books around me, dense with the past, formed a kind of insulation against the present world and its disasters. -Ross Macdonald, novelist (13 Dec 1915-1983)
