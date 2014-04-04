

Well-traveled words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



alterity PRONUNCIATION: (al-TER-uh-tee)

MEANING: noun: Otherness: the state or quality of being other or different.

ETYMOLOGY: From French altérité, from Latin alteritas (otherness), from alter (other), from Greek heteros (other). Earliest documented use: 1500.

USAGE: “We don’t want to get lost because we’d prefer not to see the reality of where we are and so be either appalled by its conformity or thrilled by its alterity.”

Will Self; On Location; New Statesman (London, UK); Apr 4, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The sparrow is sorry for the peacock at the burden of his tail. -Rabindranath Tagore, poet, philosopher, author, songwriter, painter, educator, composer, Nobel laureate (7 May 1861-1941)





