  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 7, 2021
This week’s theme
Well-traveled words

This week’s words
zen
butterfingered
canary
panache
alterity

Like what you see here?
Send a gift subscription
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

alterity

PRONUNCIATION:
(al-TER-uh-tee)

MEANING:
noun: Otherness: the state or quality of being other or different.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French altérité, from Latin alteritas (otherness), from alter (other), from Greek heteros (other). Earliest documented use: 1500.

USAGE:
“We don’t want to get lost because we’d prefer not to see the reality of where we are and so be either appalled by its conformity or thrilled by its alterity.”
Will Self; On Location; New Statesman (London, UK); Apr 4, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The sparrow is sorry for the peacock at the burden of his tail. -Rabindranath Tagore, poet, philosopher, author, songwriter, painter, educator, composer, Nobel laureate (7 May 1861-1941)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith