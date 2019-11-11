

butterfingered PRONUNCIATION: (BUHT-uhr fing-guhrd)

MEANING: adjective: Clumsy or careless, especially frequently dropping things.

ETYMOLOGY: From butter, from Old English butere, from Latin butyrum, from Greek boutyron, from bous (cow) + tyros (cheese) + finger, from Old English. Earliest documented use: 1615.

USAGE:

Craig McCarthy and Emily Saul; NJ Country Club Sues Waiter Who Dumped Wine on Member’s $30K Hermes Bag; New York Post; Nov 11, 2019.



[All that’s wrong with the humanity in three acts: Woman seeks fulfillment with a $30k handbag; sues a club for inadvertently dying it from pink to red; the club goes after its own waiter who makes, perhaps, $30k in a whole year. -Ed.]



"The New Jersey country club [Alpine Country Club] that was sued by a patron [Maryana Beyder] after a waiter dumped red wine on her $30,000 Hermes handbag is turning on the butterfingered staffer -- they claim in new legal papers is liable for the flub."
Craig McCarthy and Emily Saul; NJ Country Club Sues Waiter Who Dumped Wine on Member's $30K Hermes Bag; New York Post; Nov 11, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is wrong always, everywhere, and for anyone, to believe anything upon insufficient evidence. -William Kingdon Clifford, mathematician and philosopher (4 May 1845-1879)





