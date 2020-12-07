|
Words to describe people
toplofty
worrywart
worrywart
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who worries excessively and unnecessarily.
ETYMOLOGY:
From worry, from Old English wyrgan (to strangle) + wart, from Old English wearte. The word wart was apparently chosen for alliteration. Earliest documented use: 1929.
USAGE:
“When Biden takes the presidential oath in January, many will write articles scolding those who expressed concern about a coup as worrywarts.”
Zeynep Tufekci; “This Must Be Your First”; The Atlantic; Dec 7, 2020.
