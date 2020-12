A.Word.A.Day

worrywart

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: One who worries excessively and unnecessarily.

ETYMOLOGY:

From worry, from Old English wyrgan (to strangle) + wart, from Old English wearte. The word wart was apparently chosen for alliteration. Earliest documented use: 1929.

USAGE:



When Biden takes the presidential oath in January, many will write articles scolding those who expressed concern about a coup as worrywarts.
Zeynep Tufekci; "This Must Be Your First"; The Atlantic; Dec 7, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: