Dec 30, 2020
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
bounder
toplofty
worrywart

worrywart

PRONUNCIATION:
(WUH-ree-wahrt)

MEANING:
noun: One who worries excessively and unnecessarily.

ETYMOLOGY:
From worry, from Old English wyrgan (to strangle) + wart, from Old English wearte. The word wart was apparently chosen for alliteration. Earliest documented use: 1929.

USAGE:
“When Biden takes the presidential oath in January, many will write articles scolding those who expressed concern about a coup as worrywarts.”
Zeynep Tufekci; “This Must Be Your First”; The Atlantic; Dec 7, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there. -L.P. Hartley, writer (30 Dec 1895-1972)

