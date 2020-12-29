

Dec 29, 2020 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

bounder

toplofty



Enjoy A.Word.A.Day?

This is a Words to describe peopleThis is a reader-supported publication. Thank you! A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



toplofty PRONUNCIATION: (TOP-lof-tee)

MEANING: adjective: Haughty; pretentious.

ETYMOLOGY: From top + loft (upper floor, attic), from Old English loft (air, sky), from Old Norse loft (air, sky, upper room). Earliest documented use: 1859.

USAGE: “‘You hired me, and until we get to Tampico, take note. I give the orders and you follow them. Comprende?’

‘You are certainly toplofty for a hired hand.’

Martha Hix; Wild Sierra Rogue; Lyrical Press; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The love of one's country is a splendid thing. But why should love stop at the border? -Pablo Casals, cellist, conductor, and composer (29 Dec 1876-1973)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate