Dec 29, 2020
Words to describe people

toplofty

PRONUNCIATION:
(TOP-lof-tee)

MEANING:
adjective: Haughty; pretentious.

ETYMOLOGY:
From top + loft (upper floor, attic), from Old English loft (air, sky), from Old Norse loft (air, sky, upper room). Earliest documented use: 1859.

USAGE:
“‘You hired me, and until we get to Tampico, take note. I give the orders and you follow them. Comprende?’
‘You are certainly toplofty for a hired hand.’
Martha Hix; Wild Sierra Rogue; Lyrical Press; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The love of one's country is a splendid thing. But why should love stop at the border? -Pablo Casals, cellist, conductor, and composer (29 Dec 1876-1973)

