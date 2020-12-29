|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Dec 29, 2020This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
toplofty
A.Word.A.Day
toplofty
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Haughty; pretentious.
ETYMOLOGY:
From top + loft (upper floor, attic), from Old English loft (air, sky), from Old Norse loft (air, sky, upper room). Earliest documented use: 1859.
USAGE:
“‘You hired me, and until we get to Tampico, take note. I give the orders and you follow them. Comprende?’
‘You are certainly toplofty for a hired hand.’
Martha Hix; Wild Sierra Rogue; Lyrical Press; 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The love of one's country is a splendid thing. But why should love stop at the border? -Pablo Casals, cellist, conductor, and composer (29 Dec 1876-1973)
|
