Words with presidential connections A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Watergate PRONUNCIATION: (WOH-tuhr-gayt)

MEANING: noun: A scandal involving abuse of office, deceit, and cover-up.

ETYMOLOGY: After the Watergate office and residential complex in Washington, DC. It was the site of a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in 1972 by people associated with US President Richard Nixon (1913-1994). The resulting scandal and cover-up led to Nixon’s resignation. Earliest documented use: 1972.

NOTES: Watergate, a scandal of mammoth proportions, has given us a useful suffix ( -gate ) for describing many a scandal including gategate

USAGE:

Jena McGregor; VW’s Next CEO Faces Big Challenge; Los Angeles Times; Sep 27, 2015.



See more usage examples of "[Thomas Donaldson] said the nature of Volkswagen's scandal had few parallels: 'I've never seen a corporate Watergate of this stripe.'"
Jena McGregor; VW's Next CEO Faces Big Challenge; Los Angeles Times; Sep 27, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is no such thing as not voting: you either vote by voting, or you vote by staying home and tacitly doubling the value of some diehard's vote. -David Foster Wallace, novelist, essayist, and short story writer (21 Feb 1962-2008)





