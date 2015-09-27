|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Feb 21, 2019
This week's theme
Words with presidential connections
This week’s words
sockdolager
teddy bear
watergate
After resigning, Nixon making his farewell speech, accompanied by his daughter and son-in-law, 1974
Photo: Ollie Atkins
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Watergate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A scandal involving abuse of office, deceit, and cover-up.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the Watergate office and residential complex in Washington, DC. It was the site of a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in 1972 by people associated with US President Richard Nixon (1913-1994). The resulting scandal and cover-up led to Nixon’s resignation. Earliest documented use: 1972.
NOTES:
Watergate, a scandal of mammoth proportions, has given us a useful suffix (-gate) for describing many a scandal including gategate.
USAGE:
“[Thomas Donaldson] said the nature of Volkswagen’s scandal had few parallels: ‘I’ve never seen a corporate Watergate of this stripe.’”
Jena McGregor; VW’s Next CEO Faces Big Challenge; Los Angeles Times; Sep 27, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is no such thing as not voting: you either vote by voting, or you vote by staying home and tacitly doubling the value of some diehard's vote. -David Foster Wallace, novelist, essayist, and short story writer (21 Feb 1962-2008)
