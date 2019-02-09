words

teddy bear PRONUNCIATION: (TED-ee bear)

MEANING: noun:

1. A stuffed toy in the shape of a bear.

2. Something or someone (especially a large or hairy person) who resembles a teddy bear in appearance or being endearing.

ETYMOLOGY: After US President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt (1858-1919). Earliest documented use: 1906.

NOTES: The story goes that, on a hunting trip, Teddy Roosevelt wasn’t able to find an animal to kill. So his people found a black bear and tied the poor animal to a tree inviting Teddy to shoot. Teddy refused (but instead ordered his people to kill the bear to put him out of his misery). Inspired by this a toymaker created a stuffed bear and called it Teddy’s bear. It sold!

USAGE:

Akshay Sawai; Dipa Karmakar Calms Down Only When She Gets Her Routine Right; The Economic Times (New Delhi, India); Feb 9, 2019.



"Dipa's coach is Bishweshwar Nandi, no teddy bear himself. The two often have clashes."
Akshay Sawai; Dipa Karmakar Calms Down Only When She Gets Her Routine Right; The Economic Times (New Delhi, India); Feb 9, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The negative is the equivalent of the composer's score, and the print the performance. -Ansel Adams, photographer (20 Feb 1902-1984)





