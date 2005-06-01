|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
This week's theme
Words with all the vowels
This week's words
commensurability
vituperatory
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
vituperatory
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Criticizing bitterly, scathing, abusive.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vituperare (to blame), from vitium (fault) + parare (to make or prepare). Earliest documented use: 1586.
USAGE:
“The loose-cannon ‘undiplomat’ [John Bolton] best known for his vituperatory anti-UN mouthings and unbridled arrogance.”
J.A. Lopez; Own Worst Enemies; San Gabriel Valley Tribune (West Covina, California); Jun 1, 2005.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A straw vote only shows which way the hot air blows. -O. Henry, short-story writer (11 Sep 1862-1910)
|
