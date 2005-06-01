  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 11, 2024
This week’s theme
Words with all the vowels

This week’s words
elocutionary
commensurability
vituperatory
vituperatory
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

vituperatory

PRONUNCIATION:
(vy-TOO/TYOO-pruh-tor-ee)

MEANING:
adjective: Criticizing bitterly, scathing, abusive.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vituperare (to blame), from vitium (fault) + parare (to make or prepare). Earliest documented use: 1586.

USAGE:
“The loose-cannon ‘undiplomat’ [John Bolton] best known for his vituperatory anti-UN mouthings and unbridled arrogance.”
J.A. Lopez; Own Worst Enemies; San Gabriel Valley Tribune (West Covina, California); Jun 1, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A straw vote only shows which way the hot air blows. -O. Henry, short-story writer (11 Sep 1862-1910)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith