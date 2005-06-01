Sep 11, 2024 This week’s theme

elocutionary

commensurability

vituperatory



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Words with all the vowels

MEANING:

adjective: Criticizing bitterly, scathing, abusive.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin vituperare (to blame), from vitium (fault) + parare (to make or prepare). Earliest documented use: 1586.

USAGE:

“The loose-cannon ‘undiplomat’ [John Bolton] best known for his vituperatory anti-UN mouthings and unbridled arrogance.”

J.A. Lopez; Own Worst Enemies; San Gabriel Valley Tribune (West Covina, California); Jun 1, 2005.

