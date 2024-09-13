

Sep 13, 2024 This week’s theme

Words with all the vowels



This week’s words

elocutionary

commensurability

vituperatory

equivocacy

perfunctionary



perfunctionary PRONUNCIATION: (puhr-FUNK-shuh-ner-ee)

MEANING: adjective: Done without any interest, care, or effort.

ETYMOLOGY: Alteration of perfunctory, from Latin perfunctorius (careless), from perfungi (to get through with), from per- (through) + fungi (to perform). Note that fungus has a different origin, likely from Greek spongos (sponge). Earliest documented use: 1838.

USAGE: “He had no success in his nefarious acts of trying to paw her, except for a perfunctionary kiss. She had skillfully and cleverly warded off his amorous advances.”

Brian D. Kharpran Daly; The Pangs of Love; Prowess Publishing; 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: To have and not to give is often worse than to steal. -Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach, writer (13 Sep 1830-1916)





