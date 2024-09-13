|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Sep 13, 2024
This week's theme
Words with all the vowels
This week’s words
elocutionary
commensurability
vituperatory
equivocacy
perfunctionary
Conflict of Disinterest
Cartoon: Wayno & Piraro
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
perfunctionary
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Done without any interest, care, or effort.
ETYMOLOGY:
Alteration of perfunctory, from Latin perfunctorius (careless), from perfungi (to get through with), from per- (through) + fungi (to perform). Note that fungus has a different origin, likely from Greek spongos (sponge). Earliest documented use: 1838.
USAGE:
“He had no success in his nefarious acts of trying to paw her, except for a perfunctionary kiss. She had skillfully and cleverly warded off his amorous advances.”
Brian D. Kharpran Daly; The Pangs of Love; Prowess Publishing; 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:To have and not to give is often worse than to steal. -Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach, writer (13 Sep 1830-1916)
|
