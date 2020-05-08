

Aug 12, 2020 This week’s theme

Characters related to slavery who have become words in the English language



This week’s words

Jim Crow

Simon Legree

Uncle Tom



Uncle Tom PRONUNCIATION: (UHNG-kuhl tom)

MEANING: noun: A person regarded as betraying their cultural allegiance by being subservient to another.

ETYMOLOGY: After Uncle Tom, an enslaved man in the novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin by Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811-96). Earliest documented use: 1852.

NOTES: The term is considered disparaging and offensive, especially when applied to a Black person seen as being subservient to White people. In the book, Uncle Tom is a heroic figure. For example, he disobeys the orders to beat other enslaved people. In minstrel shows he was depicted as a passive figure and that image has taken root in the language.

USAGE:

‘Be quiet, Uncle Tom,’ Russell snapped at his captain.”

Harvey Araton; The Old Knicks Made Basketball Games the ‘Hippest Place’ in New York; The New York Times; May 8, 2020.



Fuming that he had been racially profiled, pulled from his car at gunpoint on his way to a team practice in Detroit, Russell proceeded to beat on white teammates until Reed intervened, asking, 'What the hell are you doing?'

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If you would be pungent, be brief; for it is with words as with sunbeams -- the more they are condensed, the deeper they burn. -Robert Southey, poet (12 Aug 1774-1843)





