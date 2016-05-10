|
Aug 13, 2020This week’s theme
Characters related to slavery who have become words in the English language
This week’s words
Simon Legree
Uncle Tom
topsy
Topsy & Eva
Illustration: Louise Corbaux
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
topsy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Something growing without intention or direction.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Topsy, a young enslaved girl, in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s 1852 novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin. Earliest documented use: 1885.
NOTES:
Topsy, a young girl, is purchased by the slaveholder Augustine and she becomes friends with his daughter Eva. When Eva asks Topsy who made her, she replies, “Nobody, as I knows on. I s’pect I growed. Don’t think nobody never made me.” The cute reply became popular in the English language to refer to an unplanned or an enormous growth.
USAGE:
“The securities lending business had grown like topsy without any proper supervision, ballooning to as much as $2 billion.”
Ben Butler; Fast Cars, Big Houses, Hot Money; The Australian (Canberra); Sep 13, 2018.
“But [Channel 4 is] also that uniquely British thing: a hodge podge that works, an institution you couldn’t invent because, somehow, it’s just grown. Topsy TV.”
Peter Preston; If Channel 4 Didn’t Exist, You Couldn’t Invent It; The Independent (London, UK); May 10, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Drama is life with the dull bits cut out. -Alfred Hitchcock, film-maker (13 Aug 1899-1980)
