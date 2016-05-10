

Aug 13, 2020 This week’s theme

Characters related to slavery who have become words in the English language



This week’s words

Jim Crow

Simon Legree

Uncle Tom

topsy



Topsy & Eva Illustration: Louise Corbaux Characters related to slavery who have become words in the English language A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



topsy PRONUNCIATION: (TOP-see)

MEANING: noun: Something growing without intention or direction.

ETYMOLOGY: After Topsy, a young enslaved girl, in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s 1852 novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin. Earliest documented use: 1885.

NOTES: Topsy, a young girl, is purchased by the slaveholder Augustine and she becomes friends with his daughter Eva. When Eva asks Topsy who made her, she replies, “Nobody, as I knows on. I s’pect I growed. Don’t think nobody never made me.” The cute reply became popular in the English language to refer to an unplanned or an enormous growth.

USAGE: “The securities lending business had grown like topsy without any proper supervision, ballooning to as much as $2 billion.”

Ben Butler; Fast Cars, Big Houses, Hot Money; The Australian (Canberra); Sep 13, 2018.



“But [Channel 4 is] also that uniquely British thing: a hodge podge that works, an institution you couldn’t invent because, somehow, it’s just grown. Topsy TV.”

Peter Preston; If Channel 4 Didn’t Exist, You Couldn’t Invent It; The Independent (London, UK); May 10, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Drama is life with the dull bits cut out. -Alfred Hitchcock, film-maker (13 Aug 1899-1980)





