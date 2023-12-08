|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Dec 8, 2023This week’s theme
Illustrated words
This week’s words
aristology
diablerie
heliophilous
lotic
umbriferous
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
umbriferous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Casting a shadow.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin umbra (shade, shadow) + ferre (to bear). Some related words are umbrella, adumbrate, and somber. Earliest documented use: 1616.
USAGE:
“I enjoyed trundling down one road in particular, the oak trees overhanging both sides forming an umbriferous canopy that shards of sunlight sliced through here and there.”
Rayyan Al-Shawaf; When All Else Fails; Interlink; 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The real index of civilization is when people are kinder than they need to be. -Louis de Bernieres, novelist (b. 8 Dec 1954)
|
