  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 8, 2023
This week’s theme
Illustrated words

This week’s words
aristology
diablerie
heliophilous
lotic
umbriferous

umbriferous
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

umbriferous

PRONUNCIATION:
(uhm-BRIF-uh-ruhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Casting a shadow.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin umbra (shade, shadow) + ferre (to bear). Some related words are umbrella, adumbrate, and somber. Earliest documented use: 1616.

USAGE:
“I enjoyed trundling down one road in particular, the oak trees overhanging both sides forming an umbriferous canopy that shards of sunlight sliced through here and there.”
Rayyan Al-Shawaf; When All Else Fails; Interlink; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The real index of civilization is when people are kinder than they need to be. -Louis de Bernieres, novelist (b. 8 Dec 1954)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith