

Dec 8, 2023 This week’s theme

Illustrated words



This week’s words

aristology

diablerie

heliophilous

lotic

umbriferous



Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss Illustrated words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



umbriferous PRONUNCIATION: (uhm-BRIF-uh-ruhs)

MEANING: adjective: Casting a shadow.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin umbra (shade, shadow) + ferre (to bear). Some related words are umbrella, adumbrate, and somber. Earliest documented use: 1616.

USAGE: “I enjoyed trundling down one road in particular, the oak trees overhanging both sides forming an umbriferous canopy that shards of sunlight sliced through here and there.”

Rayyan Al-Shawaf; When All Else Fails; Interlink; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The real index of civilization is when people are kinder than they need to be. -Louis de Bernieres, novelist (b. 8 Dec 1954)





