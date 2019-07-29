

lotic PRONUNCIATION: (LOH-tik)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to or living in flowing water.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin lotus (washed), past participle of lavere (to wash). Earliest documented use: 1916. A counterpart word is lenitic/lentic (living in still water).

Announcements; Concord Monitor (New Hampshire); Jul 29, 2019.



“Michael continued his summoning despite the trickle of lotic terror in his veins.”

Teri A. Jacobs; Secrets of the Bones; Wildside Press; 2005.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If we don't believe in freedom of expression for people we despise, we don't believe in it at all. -Noam Chomsky, linguistics professor and political activist (b. 7 Dec 1928)





