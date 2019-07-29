|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
This week's theme
Illustrated words
Illustrated words
This week’s words
diablerie
heliophilous
lotic
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg
lotic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to or living in flowing water.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin lotus (washed), past participle of lavere (to wash). Earliest documented use: 1916. A counterpart word is lenitic/lentic (living in still water).
USAGE:
“The grant will allow the students to conduct research over the next year on the effects of road salt on forest and lotic ecosystems.”
Announcements; Concord Monitor (New Hampshire); Jul 29, 2019.
“Michael continued his summoning despite the trickle of lotic terror in his veins.”
Teri A. Jacobs; Secrets of the Bones; Wildside Press; 2005.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If we don't believe in freedom of expression for people we despise, we don't believe in it at all. -Noam Chomsky, linguistics professor and political activist (b. 7 Dec 1928)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith