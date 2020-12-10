|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 10, 2020This week’s theme
Words derived from metals
This week’s words
auricomous
philargyry
tinpot
“All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
tinpot
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Unimportant; of little worth.
ETYMOLOGY:
Alluding to a tin pot, in quality or sound, broadly from a reference to tin as a base metal compared to precious metals. Earliest documented use: 1838.
USAGE:
“Every little prince and duke and archbishop up there is a lord of his own domain, with a tinpot army and his own coins and postage stamps and custom inspectors.”
Harry Turtledove; Through Darkest Europe; Tom Doherty Associates; 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is no frigate like a book / To take us lands away, / Nor any coursers like a page / Of prancing poetry. -Emily Dickinson, poet (10 Dec 1830-1886)
