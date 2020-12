Dec 10, 2020 This week’s theme

brazen

auricomous

philargyry

tinpot





tinpot PRONUNCIATION: (TIN-pot)

MEANING: adjective: Unimportant; of little worth.

ETYMOLOGY: Alluding to a tin pot, in quality or sound, broadly from a reference to tin as a base metal compared to precious metals. Earliest documented use: 1838.

USAGE:

Harry Turtledove; Through Darkest Europe; Tom Doherty Associates; 2018.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is no frigate like a book / To take us lands away, / Nor any coursers like a page / Of prancing poetry. -Emily Dickinson, poet (10 Dec 1830-1886)





