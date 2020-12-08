|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 8, 2020This week’s theme
Words derived from metals
This week’s words
auricomous
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
auricomous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to golden hair.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin auricomus, from aurum (gold) + coma (hair). Earliest documented use: 1864.
USAGE:
“The amber-haired women -- palpably indebted to auricomous fluids for the colour of their tresses -- objected to the dark burnished gold of Violet Tempest’s hair.”
Mary Elizabeth Braddon; Vixen: Complete; Floating Press; 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The real index of civilization is when people are kinder than they need to be. -Louis de Bernieres, novelist (b. 8 Dec 1954)
|
