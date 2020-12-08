

Dec 8, 2020 This week’s theme

Words derived from metals



auricomous PRONUNCIATION: (au-RI-kuh-muhs)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to golden hair.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin auricomus, from aurum (gold) + coma (hair). Earliest documented use: 1864.

USAGE: “The amber-haired women -- palpably indebted to auricomous fluids for the colour of their tresses -- objected to the dark burnished gold of Violet Tempest’s hair.”

Mary Elizabeth Braddon; Vixen: Complete; Floating Press; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The real index of civilization is when people are kinder than they need to be. -Louis de Bernieres, novelist (b. 8 Dec 1954)





