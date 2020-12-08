  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 8, 2020
This week’s theme
Words derived from metals

This week’s words
brazen
auricomous
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

auricomous

PRONUNCIATION:
(au-RI-kuh-muhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to golden hair.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin auricomus, from aurum (gold) + coma (hair). Earliest documented use: 1864.

USAGE:
“The amber-haired women -- palpably indebted to auricomous fluids for the colour of their tresses -- objected to the dark burnished gold of Violet Tempest’s hair.”
Mary Elizabeth Braddon; Vixen: Complete; Floating Press; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The real index of civilization is when people are kinder than they need to be. -Louis de Bernieres, novelist (b. 8 Dec 1954)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith