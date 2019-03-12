|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Eponyms
This week's words
Houdini
tawdry
A statue of St Audrey in St Etheldreda’s Church, Ely, UK. None of her laces exist, but the church has saved her actual hand.
Photo: Fr Lawrence Lew, OP
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
tawdry
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Cheap, showy, and gaudy.
ETYMOLOGY:
Short for tawdry lace, a contraction of St Audrey lace. The story goes that Æthelthryth (c. 636-679 CE), also known as Etheldreda and Audrey, loved fine silk laces in her youth. She died of a throat tumor which she considered a punishment for her fondness of necklaces. She was a queen, but later became a nun, and eventually a saint. Cheap laces sold in St Audrey’s Fair in Ely, England, came to be known as St Audrey lace, and eventually shrank to tawdry lace. Earliest documented use: 1612. Also see, trumpery.
USAGE:
“When they visit Las Vegas and stay at Caesar’s Palace, she gazes in wonder at the tawdry casino.”
Why Did Sebastian Lelio Remake “Gloria”?; The Economist (London, UK); Mar 12, 2019.
“‘His library will service the man,’ says the architect. ‘His will be something very tawdry and very tacky.’”
Andrew Buncombe; ‘Tacky’, ‘Tawdry’, and a Project of Self-Aggrandisement; The Independent (London, UK); Feb 4, 2021.
