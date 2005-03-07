

Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



McDonaldization PRONUNCIATION: (muhk-dah-nuhl-dai/duh-ZAY-shuhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. Standardization that focuses on efficiency, predictability, control, etc., at the expense of individuality or creativity.

2. The spread of the influence of American culture.

ETYMOLOGY: After McDonald’s, a fast-food chain started by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald in 1940. Earliest documented use: 1975. Also see McJob

NOTES: When I was in graduate school, I had a friend from Ethiopia who was doing his PhD in mechanical engineering. He once told me that when traveling, no matter where, he felt at home once inside a McDonald’s. He knew he’d find his familiar food -- no surprises. One person’s homogenized blandness is another’s familiar comfort.

USAGE: “The educators will be forced to take the vision of the economists and turn that into reality ... success will be measured by achievement tests alone. In that sense, I feel that the Dovrat report symbolizes the McDonaldization of Israeli schools.”

David B. Green; “It’s Unconscionable That the Voice of the Teachers Is Not Heard”; The Jerusalem Report (Israel); Mar 7, 2005.



“Huntington is skeptical about the implications of the McDonaldization of the world.”

Wendell Bell; Humanity’s Common Values Seeking a Positive Future; The Futurist (Washington, DC); Sep/Oct 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Vocations which we wanted to pursue, but didn't, bleed, like colors, on the whole of our existence. -Honore de Balzac, novelist (20 May 1799-1850)





