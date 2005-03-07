|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
May 20, 2021This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
Houdini
tawdry
McDonaldization
“You found a human hair in your sandwich? That’s not possible. We don’t use natural ingredients.” (Also)
Image: Memesmonkey
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
McDonaldization
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Standardization that focuses on efficiency, predictability, control, etc., at the expense of individuality or creativity.
2. The spread of the influence of American culture.
ETYMOLOGY:
After McDonald’s, a fast-food chain started by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald in 1940. Earliest documented use: 1975. Also see McJob.
NOTES:
When I was in graduate school, I had a friend from Ethiopia who was doing his PhD in mechanical engineering. He once told me that when traveling, no matter where, he felt at home once inside a McDonald’s. He knew he’d find his familiar food -- no surprises. One person’s homogenized blandness is another’s familiar comfort.
USAGE:
“The educators will be forced to take the vision of the economists and turn that into reality ... success will be measured by achievement tests alone. In that sense, I feel that the Dovrat report symbolizes the McDonaldization of Israeli schools.”
David B. Green; “It’s Unconscionable That the Voice of the Teachers Is Not Heard”; The Jerusalem Report (Israel); Mar 7, 2005.
“Huntington is skeptical about the implications of the McDonaldization of the world.”
Wendell Bell; Humanity’s Common Values Seeking a Positive Future; The Futurist (Washington, DC); Sep/Oct 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Vocations which we wanted to pursue, but didn't, bleed, like colors, on the whole of our existence. -Honore de Balzac, novelist (20 May 1799-1850)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith