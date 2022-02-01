|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Feb 1, 2022This week’s theme
Homonyms
This week’s words
taw
A taw among regular marbles
Photo: wikiHow
A book with a tawed skin spine
Photo: preservationgal
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
taw
PRONUNCIATION:
USAGE:
“And your marbles ain’t tawed.”
Don Pirata; Cark and Moil; iUniverse; 2000.
“My grandfather tawed my baseball glove. I was the only kid on the diamond with a white glove, but I didn’t mind because it was so darn soft.”
Lisa Diane Kastner (ed.); Running Wild; Running Wild Press; 2017.
See more usage examples of taw in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I tire so of hearing people say, / Let things take their course. / Tomorrow is another day. / I do not need my freedom when I'm dead. / I cannot live on tomorrow's bread. -Langston Hughes, poet and novelist (1 Feb 1902-1967)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith