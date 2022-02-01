words

A taw among regular marbles Photo: wikiHow

A book with a tawed skin spine Photo: preservationgal Homonyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



taw PRONUNCIATION: (taw)

MEANING: verb intr.: To shoot a marble. noun: 1. A large marble used as a shooter. 2. A line from which the players shoot marbles.

ETYMOLOGY: Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1709.

MEANING: verb tr.: 1. To prepare raw material for use.

2. To tan animal skin with alum and salt.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English tawian (to make or prepare). Earliest documented use: 893.

USAGE:

Don Pirata; Cark and Moil; iUniverse; 2000.



“My grandfather tawed my baseball glove. I was the only kid on the diamond with a white glove, but I didn’t mind because it was so darn soft.”

Lisa Diane Kastner (ed.); Running Wild; Running Wild Press; 2017.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I tire so of hearing people say, / Let things take their course. / Tomorrow is another day. / I do not need my freedom when I'm dead. / I cannot live on tomorrow's bread. -Langston Hughes, poet and novelist (1 Feb 1902-1967)





