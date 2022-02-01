  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 1, 2022
This week's theme
Homonyms

This week's words
waffle
taw
taw
A taw among regular marbles
Photo: wikiHow

taw
A book with a tawed skin spine
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

taw

PRONUNCIATION:
(taw)

MEANING:
verb intr.:To shoot a marble.
noun:1. A large marble used as a shooter.
 2. A line from which the players shoot marbles.

ETYMOLOGY:
Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1709.

MEANING:
verb tr.:1. To prepare raw material for use.
 2. To tan animal skin with alum and salt.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English tawian (to make or prepare). Earliest documented use: 893.

USAGE:
"And your marbles ain't tawed."
Don Pirata; Cark and Moil; iUniverse; 2000.

"My grandfather tawed my baseball glove. I was the only kid on the diamond with a white glove, but I didn't mind because it was so darn soft."
Lisa Diane Kastner (ed.); Running Wild; Running Wild Press; 2017.

See more usage examples of taw in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I tire so of hearing people say, / Let things take their course. / Tomorrow is another day. / I do not need my freedom when I'm dead. / I cannot live on tomorrow's bread. -Langston Hughes, poet and novelist (1 Feb 1902-1967)

