Feb 3, 2022
This week’s theme
Homonyms

This week’s words
waffle
taw
chum
marl
marl
A chunk of marl
Photo: Tashkoskim / Wikimedia

marl
A marl wool ball
Photo: Ladymay
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

marl

PRONUNCIATION:
(marl)

MEANING:
noun:1. An earthy deposit containing clay and lime.
 2. Earth.
verb tr.:To fertilize with marl.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French marle, from Latin margila, diminutive of Latin marga (marl). Earliest documented use: 1280.

MEANING:
noun: A yarn made of differently colored threads or a fabric made from such a yarn.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Probably from shortening of marble or marbled, from Latin marmor, from Greek marmaros (shining stone). Earliest documented use: 1892.

USAGE:
“She dug her fingers and toes into the soft marl trying to haul her body out, but her foot slipped, and she slithered further down.”
Jackie Ladbury; The Potter’s Daughter; Ruby Fiction; 2019.

“Trixie was dressed in grey marl leggings and a loose pink T-shirt.”
Celina Grace; Chimera; CreateSpace; 2015.

See more usage examples of marl in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It takes a lot of time to be a genius, you have to sit around so much doing nothing, really doing nothing. -Gertrude Stein, novelist, poet, and playwright (3 Feb 1874-1946)

