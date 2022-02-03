words

A chunk of marl Photo: Tashkoskim / Wikimedia

A marl wool ball Photo: Ladymay



marl PRONUNCIATION: (marl)

MEANING: noun: 1. An earthy deposit containing clay and lime. 2. Earth. verb tr.: To fertilize with marl.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French marle, from Latin margila, diminutive of Latin marga (marl). Earliest documented use: 1280.

MEANING: noun: A yarn made of differently colored threads or a fabric made from such a yarn.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin. Probably from shortening of marble or marbled, from Latin marmor, from Greek marmaros (shining stone). Earliest documented use: 1892.

USAGE:

Jackie Ladbury; The Potter’s Daughter; Ruby Fiction; 2019.



“Trixie was dressed in grey marl leggings and a loose pink T-shirt.”

Celina Grace; Chimera; CreateSpace; 2015.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It takes a lot of time to be a genius, you have to sit around so much doing nothing, really doing nothing. -Gertrude Stein, novelist, poet, and playwright (3 Feb 1874-1946)





