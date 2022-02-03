|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Feb 3, 2022This week’s theme
Homonyms
This week’s words
taw
chum
marl
A chunk of marl
Photo: Tashkoskim / Wikimedia
A marl wool ball
Photo: Ladymay
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
marl
PRONUNCIATION:
USAGE:
“She dug her fingers and toes into the soft marl trying to haul her body out, but her foot slipped, and she slithered further down.”
Jackie Ladbury; The Potter’s Daughter; Ruby Fiction; 2019.
“Trixie was dressed in grey marl leggings and a loose pink T-shirt.”
Celina Grace; Chimera; CreateSpace; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It takes a lot of time to be a genius, you have to sit around so much doing nothing, really doing nothing. -Gertrude Stein, novelist, poet, and playwright (3 Feb 1874-1946)
