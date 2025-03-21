  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 21, 2025
This week’s theme
Food words used metaphorically

This week’s words
farce
jammy
tripe
barmy
taffy

taffy
Image: Gifer
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

taffy

PRONUNCIATION:
(TAF-ee)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A soft, chewy candy made by boiling sugar, butter, and other ingredients, then repeatedly pulling the mixture to incorporate air, resulting in a light, fluffy texture.
2. Insincere flattery.

ETYMOLOGY:
An earlier form of the word toffee, ultimately of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1817.

USAGE:
“I want you to listen to one woman who will tell you the unadulterated hard truth instead of a lot of sentimental taffy.”
Sinclair Lewis; It Can’t Happen Here; Doubleday; 1935.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Among individuals, as among nations, respect for the rights of others is peace. -Benito Juárez, President of Mexico (21 Mar 1806-1872)

