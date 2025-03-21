|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Mar 21, 2025This week’s theme
Food words used metaphorically
This week’s words
farce
jammy
tripe
barmy
taffy
Image: Gifer
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
taffy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A soft, chewy candy made by boiling sugar, butter, and other ingredients, then repeatedly pulling the mixture to incorporate air, resulting in a light, fluffy texture.
2. Insincere flattery.
ETYMOLOGY:
An earlier form of the word toffee, ultimately of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1817.
USAGE:
“I want you to listen to one woman who will tell you the unadulterated hard truth instead of a lot of sentimental taffy.”
Sinclair Lewis; It Can’t Happen Here; Doubleday; 1935.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Among individuals, as among nations, respect for the rights of others is peace. -Benito Juárez, President of Mexico (21 Mar 1806-1872)
|
