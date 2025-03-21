

Mar 21, 2025 This week’s theme

Food words used metaphorically



This week’s words

farce

jammy

tripe

barmy

taffy



Food words used metaphorically A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



taffy PRONUNCIATION: (TAF-ee)

MEANING: noun:

1. A soft, chewy candy made by boiling sugar, butter, and other ingredients, then repeatedly pulling the mixture to incorporate air, resulting in a light, fluffy texture.

2. Insincere flattery.

ETYMOLOGY: An earlier form of the word toffee, ultimately of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1817.

USAGE:

Sinclair Lewis; It Can’t Happen Here; Doubleday; 1935.



"I want you to listen to one woman who will tell you the unadulterated hard truth instead of a lot of sentimental taffy."
Sinclair Lewis; It Can't Happen Here; Doubleday; 1935.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Among individuals, as among nations, respect for the rights of others is peace. -Benito Juárez, President of Mexico (21 Mar 1806-1872)





