jammy PRONUNCIATION: (JAM-ee)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Covered with, made with, or like jam; sticky or sweet in texture or appearance.

2. Easy, pleasant, desirable, or profitable, often referring to a situation or opportunity.

3. Lucky, implying an unearned or undeserved advantage.

ETYMOLOGY: From jam (fruit preserve made by boiling fruits with sugar), metaphorically extended to denote something desirable or fortunate. Earliest documented use: 1853.

USAGE:

Sophie Cousens; This Time Next Year; Putnam; 2020.



“’Fitzpatrick,’ slurred Brennie. ‘You’re a jammy sod. You rarely lose a bet, you have hollow legs, and you’re your own man. You don’t have a trouble in the world.”

Roddy L’Estrange; Sensory Perception Plants Doubt and Confusion; Irish Times (Dublin); May 7, 2008.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We take our bearings, daily, from others. To be sane is, to a great extent, to be sociable. -John Updike, writer (18 Mar 1932-2009)





