  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 11, 2019
This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be

This week’s words
eudemonic
tradecraft
roadstead
sudarium
sudarium
St. Veronica with the Sudarium
Art: Master of Saint Veronica c. 1420
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

sudarium

PRONUNCIATION:
(soo-DAY-ree-uhm)

MEANING:
noun: A handkerchief.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin sudare (to sweat). Earliest documented use: 1609.

NOTES:
You might think a sudarium is a collection of something or a place to hold a collection and you’d be wrong. Unlike an aquarium, armamentarium, or a columbarium, a sudarium is simply a piece of cloth. According to legend, on the way to Christ’s crucifixion, St. Veronica wiped his face with a cloth on which an image of his face was impressed. In Christianity, it’s known as the Sudarium of Oviedo and the Veil of Veronica.

USAGE:
“Lead me to the river with your mirror.
Unwrap the sudarium from my face.”
F.D. Reeve; Deepstep Come Shining; Poetry (Chicago, Illinois); Jul 2000.

“A prominent association between pity and handkerchiefs can be found in the story of St. Veronica, who has pity on the suffering Christ and offers him what is either her veil or a sudarium with which to wipe his face.”
Shawn Smith; Love, Pity, and Deception in Othello; Papers on Language and Literature (Edwardsville, Illinois); Winter 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If the world were merely seductive, that would be easy. If it were merely challenging, that would be no problem. But I arise in the morning torn between a desire to improve the world and a desire to enjoy the world. This makes it hard to plan the day. -E.B. White, writer (11 Jul 1899-1985)

On a scale of 1 to 10 how likely are you to use this word?

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith