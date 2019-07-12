

Jul 12, 2019 This week’s theme

Words that aren’t what they appear to be



Photo: Niccolò Caranti Words that aren’t what they appear to be A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



otherguess PRONUNCIATION: (UHTH-uhr-ges)

MEANING: adjective: Of another kind.

ETYMOLOGY: An alteration of othergates, from other + gate (path), from Old Norse gata. Earliest documented use: 1632.

USAGE: “The worlds beyond living and dying, undarkened of doubts and negations, Where other ideals Faith follows and otherguess Gods they call Lord.”

John Payne; Flower o’ Thorn; Villon Society; 1909.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Every creature is better alive than dead, men and moose and pine trees, and he who understands it aright will rather preserve its life than destroy it. -Henry David Thoreau, naturalist and author (12 Jul 1817-1862)





