Jul 12, 2019
This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be

This week’s words
eudemonic
tradecraft
roadstead
sudarium
otherguess

otherguess
with Anu Garg

otherguess

PRONUNCIATION:
(UHTH-uhr-ges)

MEANING:
adjective: Of another kind.

ETYMOLOGY:
An alteration of othergates, from other + gate (path), from Old Norse gata. Earliest documented use: 1632.

USAGE:
“The worlds beyond living and dying, undarkened of doubts and negations, Where other ideals Faith follows and otherguess Gods they call Lord.”
John Payne; Flower o’ Thorn; Villon Society; 1909.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Every creature is better alive than dead, men and moose and pine trees, and he who understands it aright will rather preserve its life than destroy it. -Henry David Thoreau, naturalist and author (12 Jul 1817-1862)

