|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jul 12, 2019This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be
This week’s words
eudemonic
tradecraft
roadstead
sudarium
otherguess
Photo: Niccolò Caranti
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
otherguess
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Of another kind.
ETYMOLOGY:
An alteration of othergates, from other + gate (path), from Old Norse gata. Earliest documented use: 1632.
USAGE:
“The worlds beyond living and dying, undarkened of doubts and negations, Where other ideals Faith follows and otherguess Gods they call Lord.”
John Payne; Flower o’ Thorn; Villon Society; 1909.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Every creature is better alive than dead, men and moose and pine trees, and he who understands it aright will rather preserve its life than destroy it. -Henry David Thoreau, naturalist and author (12 Jul 1817-1862)
|
© 1994-2019 Wordsmith