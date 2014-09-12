  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jan 15, 2021
This week’s theme
Words with variant spellings

This week’s words
vardy
juberous
scrooch
meech
snoot

On your calendar
Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

snoot

PRONUNCIATION:
(snoot)

MEANING:
noun: 1. A snob. 2. A nose or snout.
verb tr.: To treat with disdain.

ETYMOLOGY:
A variant of snout, of German/Dutch origin. Earliest documented use: 1861.

USAGE:
“Both are snoots sneering down from a pedestal of their own construction.”
Catherine Shoard; Satire to Tortures; The Guardian (London, UK); Sep 12, 2014.

“The young man rose from his stool, walked around the counter, and busted Brother Lester on the snoot with a solid right.”
William W. Johnstone; The Devil’s Cat; Lyrical Press; 2015.

“He is a really good artist. ... if folks snooted at what I do, well, there was always his stuff that they could approve of.”
Hope Holland; What I Did in the Park Last Weekend; Carroll County Times (Westminster, Maryland); Jun 10, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We all too often have socialism for the rich and rugged free market capitalism for the poor. -Martin Luther King, Jr., civil-rights leader (15 Jan 1929-1968)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith