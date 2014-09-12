

snoot PRONUNCIATION: (snoot)

MEANING: noun: 1. A snob. 2. A nose or snout.

verb tr.: To treat with disdain.

ETYMOLOGY: A variant of snout, of German/Dutch origin. Earliest documented use: 1861.

USAGE: “Both are snoots sneering down from a pedestal of their own construction.”

Catherine Shoard; Satire to Tortures; The Guardian (London, UK); Sep 12, 2014.



“The young man rose from his stool, walked around the counter, and busted Brother Lester on the snoot with a solid right.”

William W. Johnstone; The Devil’s Cat; Lyrical Press; 2015.



“He is a really good artist. ... if folks snooted at what I do, well, there was always his stuff that they could approve of.”

Hope Holland; What I Did in the Park Last Weekend; Carroll County Times (Westminster, Maryland); Jun 10, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We all too often have socialism for the rich and rugged free market capitalism for the poor. -Martin Luther King, Jr., civil-rights leader (15 Jan 1929-1968)





