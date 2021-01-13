  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 13, 2021
Words with variant spellings

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

scrooch

PRONUNCIATION:
(skrooch)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To crouch or huddle.
verb tr.: To squeeze.

ETYMOLOGY:
A dialect variant scrouge (to squeeze or crowd), perhaps influenced by crouch. Earliest documented use: 1844.

USAGE:
“We asked the model to scrooch down so we didn’t see so much of the leggings.”
Elizabeth Thomas; Project Child’s Play; The Horn Book Magazine (Boston, Massachusetts); Sep/Oct 2011.

“What Kilgore Trout did with that cigar was scrooch it out in the saucer. He scrooched and scrooched and scrooched it, by his own admission to Monica and me, as though it were responsible not only for the yelling of the smoke alarm, but for all the din outside as well.”
Kurt Vonnegut; Timequake; Putnam; 1997.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Sometimes laughter hurts, but humor and mockery are our only weapons. -Cabu (pen name of Jean Cabut), cartoonist and co-founder of Charlie Hebdo (13 Jan 1938-2015)

Privacy Policy
