slam dunk PRONUNCIATION: (slam duhnk)

MEANING: noun: 1. In basketball, a shot in which a player jumps up and slams the ball down through the basket. 2. Something easy to do or certain to occur. verb tr.: 1. To thrust the ball down through the basket. 2. To defeat decisively.

ETYMOLOGY: From slam (to hit or thrust), possibly of Scandinavian origin + dunk (to dip), from Pennsylvania German dunke (to dip). Earliest documented use: 1969.

Keith Walley; Bloodguilt; Lulu; 2012.



"Howell wasn't supposed to be a difficult case. It should have been a slam dunk."
Keith Walley; Bloodguilt; Lulu; 2012.

