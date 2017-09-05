|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 5, 2017This week’s theme
Terms from ball games
This week’s words
slam dunk
Photo: Keith Allison
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From slam (to hit or thrust), possibly of Scandinavian origin + dunk (to dip), from Pennsylvania German dunke (to dip). Earliest documented use: 1969.
USAGE:
“Howell wasn’t supposed to be a difficult case. It should have been a slam dunk.”
Keith Walley; Bloodguilt; Lulu; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If he does not fight, it is not because he rejects all fighting as futile, but because he has finished his fights. He has overcome all dissensions between himself and the world and is now at rest... We shall have wars and soldiers so long as the brute in us is untamed. -Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, philosopher and 2nd president of India (5 Sep 1888-1975)
