A googly ball? Photo: Pete Brown



googly PRONUNCIATION: (GOO-glee)

MEANING: noun: In cricket, a ball bowled with a deceptive action so that it bounces in a direction different from what the batsman was expecting. (

noun: In cricket, a ball bowled with a deceptive action so that it bounces in a direction different from what the batsman was expecting. (video)
adjective: (eyes) Staring, bulging, or wide open, in amazement or admiration.

ETYMOLOGY: For noun: of unknown origin. For adjective, perhaps from goggle. Earliest documented use: 1901.

USAGE:

Andrew Scholes; The Days Grow Short; Lulu; 2014.



“Because you thought that would make Saxon Walker go all googly over you, didn’t you? You actually thought he might take you in his arms and hug you?”

Jaclyn Moriarty; Feeling Sorry for Celia; St. Martin’s Press; 2001.



"Just as you settle on what you intend to do, on the sequence of actions that you need to take, fate bowls you a googly: other things happen that wreck your plans."
Andrew Scholes; The Days Grow Short; Lulu; 2014.

"Because you thought that would make Saxon Walker go all googly over you, didn't you? You actually thought he might take you in his arms and hug you?"
Jaclyn Moriarty; Feeling Sorry for Celia; St. Martin's Press; 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I am patient with stupidity but not with those who are proud of it. -Edith Sitwell, poet (7 Sep 1887-1964)





