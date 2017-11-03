

Nov 3, 2017 This week’s theme

Blend words



This week’s words

wegotism

freemium

mediocracy

chillax

slacktivism



Image: Unicef Blend words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



slacktivism PRONUNCIATION: (SLAK-tuh-viz-uhm)

MEANING: noun: Activism that requires minimal effort.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of slack + activism. Earliest documented use: 1995.

NOTES: Some examples of slacktivism are forwarding messages, clicking Like buttons, etc. Slacktivism by itself is not bad, but it can prevent people from taking any further action if they feel that by filling out an online petition they have done their part. The term clicktivism is also used.

USAGE: “Slacktivism may satisfy an urge without motivating us to do anything real. Think of the desire to take political action as a kind of psychological itch that needs scratching. Of course, there is more than one way to scratch that itch. We can march in protest, make a donation to a nonprofit organization, write a blog, sign a petition, or click thumbs up on a YouTube post, among many other efforts. All of these deeds will scratch that itch, but some are more constructive than others.”

David Feldman; Safety Pins For Slackers; Psychology Today (New York); Jul/Aug 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: This is the devilish thing about foreign affairs: they are foreign and will not always conform to our whim. -James Reston, journalist (3 Nov 1909-1995)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



