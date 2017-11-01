

Nov 1, 2017 This week’s theme

Blend words



This week’s words

wegotism

freemium

mediocracy



Have your say

in our discussion forum Blend wordsin our discussion forum Wordsmith Talk A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



mediocracy PRONUNCIATION: (mee-dee-OK-ruh-see)

MEANING: noun: Rule by the mediocre.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of mediocre + -ocracy (rule). Earliest documented use: 1845.

USAGE: “Why are gifted individuals always forced out by the mediocracy?”

Christopher Fowler; The Victoria Vanishes; Bantam; 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A man said to the universe: "Sir I exist!" "However," replied the universe, "The fact has not created in me a sense of obligation." -Stephen Crane, writer (1 Nov 1871-1900)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



