Nov 1, 2017
This week’s theme
Blend words

This week’s words
wegotism
freemium
mediocracy
with Anu Garg

mediocracy

PRONUNCIATION:
(mee-dee-OK-ruh-see)

MEANING:
noun: Rule by the mediocre.

ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of mediocre + -ocracy (rule). Earliest documented use: 1845.

USAGE:
“Why are gifted individuals always forced out by the mediocracy?”
Christopher Fowler; The Victoria Vanishes; Bantam; 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A man said to the universe: "Sir I exist!" "However," replied the universe, "The fact has not created in me a sense of obligation." -Stephen Crane, writer (1 Nov 1871-1900)

