|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Nov 1, 2017This week’s theme
Blend words
This week’s words
freemium
mediocracy
Have your say
in our discussion forum Wordsmith Talk
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
mediocracy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Rule by the mediocre.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of mediocre + -ocracy (rule). Earliest documented use: 1845.
USAGE:
“Why are gifted individuals always forced out by the mediocracy?”
Christopher Fowler; The Victoria Vanishes; Bantam; 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A man said to the universe: "Sir I exist!" "However," replied the universe, "The fact has not created in me a sense of obligation." -Stephen Crane, writer (1 Nov 1871-1900)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith