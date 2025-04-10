

Apr 10, 2025 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

alsatia

Carthaginian peace

Cathay

siberianize



Prisoners on a ship being sent away

c. 1903 Photo from Sakhalin by Vlas Doroshevich Toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



siberianize PRONUNCIATION: (sy-BEE-ree-uh-nyz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To send to a remote location as a form of punishment.

ETYMOLOGY: After Siberia, Russia, the place where those who had fallen out of favor were sent. Earliest documented use: 1864.

NOTES: Frozen here -- only the kind of cold that really won’t let it go.

Also see: After Siberia, that frosty expanse of central and eastern Russia not known for its hospitality. Historically used by tsars and the USSR as the ultimate time-out spot, but with fewer juice boxes and a lot more gulags . Talk about getting ice-olated. No re-runs ofhere -- only the kind of cold that really won’t let it go.Also see: Coventry and stellenbosch

USAGE: “As if, for instance, I were ... to be siberianized for flagrant delight of opinion.”

Christine Brooke-Rose; Amalgamemnon; Carcanet Press; 1984.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Joy is the best makeup. -Anne Lamott, writer (b. 10 Apr 1954)





