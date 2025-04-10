|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 10, 2025This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
Carthaginian peace
Cathay
siberianize
Prisoners on a ship being sent away
c. 1903
Photo from Sakhalin by Vlas Doroshevich
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
siberianize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To send to a remote location as a form of punishment.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Siberia, Russia, the place where those who had fallen out of favor were sent. Earliest documented use: 1864.
NOTES:
After Siberia, that frosty expanse of central and eastern Russia not known for its hospitality. Historically used by tsars and the USSR as the ultimate time-out spot, but with fewer juice boxes and a lot more gulags. Talk about getting ice-olated. No re-runs of Frozen here -- only the kind of cold that really won’t let it go.
Also see: Coventry and stellenbosch.
USAGE:
“As if, for instance, I were ... to be siberianized for flagrant delight of opinion.”
Christine Brooke-Rose; Amalgamemnon; Carcanet Press; 1984.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Joy is the best makeup. -Anne Lamott, writer (b. 10 Apr 1954)
