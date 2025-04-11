

Apr 11, 2025 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

alsatia

Carthaginian peace

Cathay

siberianize

Botany Bay



Black-eyed Sue and Sweet Poll of Plymouth taking leave of their lovers who are going to Botany Bay Art: Robert Sayer & Co, 1792 Toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Botany Bay PRONUNCIATION: (BOT-uh-nee BAY)

MEANING: noun: A place of exile, punishment, or hard labor.

ETYMOLOGY: After Botany Bay, south of Sydney, Australia. Earliest documented use: 1789.

NOTES: In 1770 Captain James Cook landed on the southeast coast of Australia. Among his crew were two botanists who were so impressed by the diversity of plant life, they dubbed the area Botany Bay. Talk about putting down roots!



When the British government sent its first fleet of convicts to colonize Australia in 1787, Botany Bay was their original destination. However, upon arrival, they found the land less than ideal for settlement (not exactly the Garden of Eden), so they moved a bit north to Sydney Cove. Still, the name Botany Bay stuck as shorthand for exile. For example, Worcester College at Oxford earned the nickname Botany Bay because it lay on the remote edge of London.

USAGE: “Corrupt companies, incompetent governmental agencies, and gutless politicians are the real culprits. There must be a Botany Bay where these characters can be exiled.”

Jim Dooley; For Whom Amnesty Tolls; The News Press (Fort Myers, Florida); Jul 17, 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: No greater mistake can be made than to think that our institutions are fixed or may not be changed for the worse. ... Increasing prosperity tends to breed indifference and to corrupt moral soundness. Glaring inequalities in condition create discontent and strain the democratic relation. The vicious are the willing, and the ignorant are unconscious instruments of political artifice. Selfishness and demagoguery take advantage of liberty. The selfish hand constantly seeks to control government, and every increase of governmental power, even to meet just needs, furnishes opportunity for abuse and stimulates the effort to bend it to improper uses. ... The peril of this nation is not in any foreign foe! We, the people, are its power, its peril, and its hope! -Charles Evans Hughes, jurist and statesman (11 Apr 1862-1948)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate