

Jun 19, 2025 This week’s theme

Nouning verbs, verbing nouns



This week’s words

eddy

brandish

truckle

shellack



Nouning verbs, verbing nouns A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



shellack or shellac PRONUNCIATION: (shuh-LAK)

MEANING: noun: A resin secreted by the lac insect and purified for use in varnishes, paints, inks, sealing waxes, phonograph records, etc. A phonograph record, especially a 78 rpm. A severe defeat or beating. verb tr.: To coat or treat with shellac. To thrash soundly. To defeat decisively, especially in a contest or game.

ETYMOLOGY: From shell + lac, translation of French laque en écailles (lac in thin plates), from Latin lac, from Arabic lac, from Persian lac, from Prakrit lakkha, from Sanskrit laksha (lac, a red dye). Lac is a resin secreted by the lac insect. Earliest documented use: noun: 1713, verb: 1876.

USAGE:

Kevin Allenspach; Planting Seeds for Autumn Memories; St. Cloud Times (Minnesota); Oct 5, 2014



“UConn shellacked the defending champion Gamecocks on their home court.”

Nancy Armour; Ruthless UConn Is Coming for National Title; USA Today (Arlington, Virginia); Apr 5, 2025.



"The pumpkins are placed on a table and given a coat of shellack to make the paint more brilliant."
Kevin Allenspach; Planting Seeds for Autumn Memories; St. Cloud Times (Minnesota); Oct 5, 2014

"UConn shellacked the defending champion Gamecocks on their home court."
Nancy Armour; Ruthless UConn Is Coming for National Title; USA Today (Arlington, Virginia); Apr 5, 2025.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Having been unable to strengthen justice, we have justified strength. -Blaise Pascal, philosopher and mathematician (19 Jun 1623-1662)





