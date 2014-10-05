  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 19, 2025
This week’s theme
Nouning verbs, verbing nouns

This week’s words
eddy
brandish
truckle
shellack
shellack
Varieties of shellack
Photo: Nuberger13 / Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

shellack or shellac

PRONUNCIATION:
(shuh-LAK)

MEANING:
noun:  
  1. A resin secreted by the lac insect and purified for use in varnishes, paints, inks, sealing waxes, phonograph records, etc.
  2. A phonograph record, especially a 78 rpm.
  3. A severe defeat or beating.
verb tr.:  
  1. To coat or treat with shellac.
  2. To thrash soundly.
  3. To defeat decisively, especially in a contest or game.

ETYMOLOGY:
From shell + lac, translation of French laque en écailles (lac in thin plates), from Latin lac, from Arabic lac, from Persian lac, from Prakrit lakkha, from Sanskrit laksha (lac, a red dye). Lac is a resin secreted by the lac insect. Earliest documented use: noun: 1713, verb: 1876.

USAGE:
“The pumpkins are placed on a table and given a coat of shellack to make the paint more brilliant.”
Kevin Allenspach; Planting Seeds for Autumn Memories; St. Cloud Times (Minnesota); Oct 5, 2014

“UConn shellacked the defending champion Gamecocks on their home court.”
Nancy Armour; Ruthless UConn Is Coming for National Title; USA Today (Arlington, Virginia); Apr 5, 2025.

See more usage examples of shellack in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Having been unable to strengthen justice, we have justified strength. -Blaise Pascal, philosopher and mathematician (19 Jun 1623-1662)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith