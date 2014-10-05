|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 19, 2025This week’s theme
Nouning verbs, verbing nouns
This week’s words
brandish
truckle
shellack
Varieties of shellack
Photo: Nuberger13 / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
shellack or shellac
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From shell + lac, translation of French laque en écailles (lac in thin plates), from Latin lac, from Arabic lac, from Persian lac, from Prakrit lakkha, from Sanskrit laksha (lac, a red dye). Lac is a resin secreted by the lac insect. Earliest documented use: noun: 1713, verb: 1876.
USAGE:
“The pumpkins are placed on a table and given a coat of shellack to make the paint more brilliant.”
Kevin Allenspach; Planting Seeds for Autumn Memories; St. Cloud Times (Minnesota); Oct 5, 2014
“UConn shellacked the defending champion Gamecocks on their home court.”
Nancy Armour; Ruthless UConn Is Coming for National Title; USA Today (Arlington, Virginia); Apr 5, 2025.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Having been unable to strengthen justice, we have justified strength. -Blaise Pascal, philosopher and mathematician (19 Jun 1623-1662)
|
© 1994-2025 Wordsmith