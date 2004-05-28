  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 20, 2025
Nouning verbs, verbing nouns

eddy
brandish
truckle
shellack
hone

hone
“Nothing to worry about. To keep [the dog’s] protective instincts honed, we pay the kid next door to dress up like a bear and threaten the family.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

hone

PRONUNCIATION:
(hohn)

MEANING:
noun: 
  1. A fine-grained stone or tool for sharpening blades.
  2. A precision tool with a rotating abrasive tip, used to enlarge or smooth a hole.
verb tr.:  
  1. To sharpen on a hone.
  2. To enlarge or smooth a hole using a honing tool.
  3. To refine or perfect a skill through long practice.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English han (stone). Earliest documented use: noun: before 1150, verb: 1400.

NOTES:
“Hone in” vs. “home in”:
To hone a skill is to sharpen it.
To home in on a target is to move closer to it (think “homing pigeon”). The phrase “hone in on” is an amalgamation of “home in on” and “hone”. (Similar to rocket surgery, a blend of rocket science and brain surgery.) Though “hone in on” is now common, it’s best to hone your skills and home in on your goals.

USAGE:
“Use a hone to sharpen the shovel blade.”
Bob Battle; Livin’ Country; The Tennessean (Nashville); May 28, 2004.

“Under the watchful mentorship of his father, [Zakir Hussain] honed his craft with a dedication that would shape him into an artist who transcended borders and genres.”
Biju Mathew; Ustad Zakir Hussain; Gulf News (Dubai); Dec 15, 2024.

See more usage examples of hone in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
An error doesn't become a mistake until you refuse to correct it. -Orlando Aloysius Battista, chemist and author (20 Jun 1917-1995)

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith