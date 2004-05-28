

"Nothing to worry about. To keep [the dog's] protective instincts honed, we pay the kid next door to dress up like a bear and threaten the family." Cartoon: Dan Piraro



hone PRONUNCIATION: (hohn)

MEANING: noun: A fine-grained stone or tool for sharpening blades. A precision tool with a rotating abrasive tip, used to enlarge or smooth a hole. verb tr.: To sharpen on a hone. To enlarge or smooth a hole using a honing tool. To refine or perfect a skill through long practice.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English han (stone). Earliest documented use: noun: before 1150, verb: 1400.

NOTES: “Hone in” vs. “home in”:

To hone a skill is to sharpen it.

To home in on a target is to move closer to it (think “homing pigeon”). The phrase “hone in on” is an amalgamation of “home in on” and “hone”. (Similar to rocket surgery, a blend of rocket science and brain surgery.) Though “hone in on” is now common, it’s best to hone your skills and home in on your goals.

USAGE:

Bob Battle; Livin’ Country; The Tennessean (Nashville); May 28, 2004.



“Under the watchful mentorship of his father, [Zakir Hussain] honed his craft with a dedication that would shape him into an artist who transcended borders and genres.”

Biju Mathew; Ustad Zakir Hussain; Gulf News (Dubai); Dec 15, 2024.



"Use a hone to sharpen the shovel blade."
Bob Battle; Livin' Country; The Tennessean (Nashville); May 28, 2004.

"Under the watchful mentorship of his father, [Zakir Hussain] honed his craft with a dedication that would shape him into an artist who transcended borders and genres."
Biju Mathew; Ustad Zakir Hussain; Gulf News (Dubai); Dec 15, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: An error doesn't become a mistake until you refuse to correct it. -Orlando Aloysius Battista, chemist and author (20 Jun 1917-1995)





