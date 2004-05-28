|
Jun 20, 2025This week’s theme
Nouning verbs, verbing nouns
This week’s words
eddy
brandish
truckle
shellack
hone
“Nothing to worry about. To keep [the dog’s] protective instincts honed, we pay the kid next door to dress up like a bear and threaten the family.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
hone
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English han (stone). Earliest documented use: noun: before 1150, verb: 1400.
NOTES:
“Hone in” vs. “home in”:
To hone a skill is to sharpen it.
To home in on a target is to move closer to it (think “homing pigeon”). The phrase “hone in on” is an amalgamation of “home in on” and “hone”. (Similar to rocket surgery, a blend of rocket science and brain surgery.) Though “hone in on” is now common, it’s best to hone your skills and home in on your goals.
USAGE:
“Use a hone to sharpen the shovel blade.”
Bob Battle; Livin’ Country; The Tennessean (Nashville); May 28, 2004.
“Under the watchful mentorship of his father, [Zakir Hussain] honed his craft with a dedication that would shape him into an artist who transcended borders and genres.”
Biju Mathew; Ustad Zakir Hussain; Gulf News (Dubai); Dec 15, 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:An error doesn't become a mistake until you refuse to correct it. -Orlando Aloysius Battista, chemist and author (20 Jun 1917-1995)
