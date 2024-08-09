

Oct 22, 2024 This week’s theme

Words to describe US presidential candidates



This week’s words

exuberant

senescent



An Old Man in an Armchair, 1650s Art: Probably by Rembrandt Words to describe US presidential candidates A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



senescent PRONUNCIATION: (si-NES-uhnt)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Growing old; aging.

2. Deteriorating or decaying with the passage of time.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin senescere (to grow old), from senex (old). Ultimately from the Indo-European root sen- (old), which is also the ancestor of senior, senate, senile, Spanish señor, sir, sire, and surly (which is an alteration of sirly, as in sir-ly). Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:

Stock Car Drivers Revamping the US Army and Other Trump Sports Plans; Irish Times (Dublin); Aug 9, 2024.



See more usage examples of “Whenever [Trump] trains his blunderbuss on any corner of the world of sport it’s difficult to decipher whether he’s deadly serious, merely trying to generate instant outrage, or just heading off on a senescent ramble.”Stock Car Drivers Revamping the US Army and Other Trump Sports Plans;(Dublin); Aug 9, 2024.See more usage examples of senescent in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All one's life as a young woman one is on show, a focus of attention, people notice you. You set yourself up to be noticed and admired. And then, not expecting it, you become middle-aged and anonymous. No one notices you. You achieve a wonderful freedom. It's a positive thing. You can move about unnoticed and invisible. -Doris Lessing, novelist, poet, playwright, Nobel laureate (22 Oct 1919-2013)





