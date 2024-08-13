

Oct 25, 2024 This week’s theme

Words to describe US presidential candidates



This week’s words

exuberant

senescent

avuncular

sycophantic

indefatigable



indefatigable PRONUNCIATION: (in-di-FAT-i-guh-buhl)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Incapable of being tired out.

2. Persistently energetic or tireless, even in the face of challenges.

ETYMOLOGY: From Obsolete French indéfatigable, from Latin indefatigabilis, from in- (not) + de- (away, completely) + fatigare (to wear out). Earliest documented use: 1586.

USAGE:

Josh Wingrove; Kamala Harris 4.0; Bloomberg Businessweek (New York); Aug 13, 2024.



Behind closed doors, Harris is indefatigable and can be exacting. Staff say she demands a high level of performance, an expectation in part stoked by a belief that she faces more scrutiny as a barrier-breaking candidate.
Josh Wingrove; Kamala Harris 4.0; Bloomberg Businessweek (New York); Aug 13, 2024.

See more usage examples of indefatigable in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Those who compare the age in which their lot has fallen with a golden age which exists only in imagination, may talk of degeneracy and decay; but no man who is correctly informed as to the past, will be disposed to take a morose or desponding view of the present. -Thomas Babington Macaulay, author and statesman (25 Oct 1800-1859)





