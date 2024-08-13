|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 25, 2024This week’s theme
Words to describe US presidential candidates
This week’s words
exuberant
senescent
avuncular
sycophantic
indefatigable
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
indefatigable
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Incapable of being tired out.
2. Persistently energetic or tireless, even in the face of challenges.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Obsolete French indéfatigable, from Latin indefatigabilis, from in- (not) + de- (away, completely) + fatigare (to wear out). Earliest documented use: 1586.
USAGE:
“Behind closed doors, Harris is indefatigable and can be exacting. Staff say she demands a high level of performance, an expectation in part stoked by a belief that she faces more scrutiny as a barrier-breaking candidate.”
Josh Wingrove; Kamala Harris 4.0; Bloomberg Businessweek (New York); Aug 13, 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Those who compare the age in which their lot has fallen with a golden age which exists only in imagination, may talk of degeneracy and decay; but no man who is correctly informed as to the past, will be disposed to take a morose or desponding view of the present. -Thomas Babington Macaulay, author and statesman (25 Oct 1800-1859)
