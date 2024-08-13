  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Oct 25, 2024
This week’s theme
Words to describe US presidential candidates

This week’s words
exuberant
senescent
avuncular
sycophantic
indefatigable

indefatigable
with Anu Garg

PRONUNCIATION:
(in-di-FAT-i-guh-buhl)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Incapable of being tired out.
2. Persistently energetic or tireless, even in the face of challenges.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Obsolete French indéfatigable, from Latin indefatigabilis, from in- (not) + de- (away, completely) + fatigare (to wear out). Earliest documented use: 1586.

USAGE:
“Behind closed doors, Harris is indefatigable and can be exacting. Staff say she demands a high level of performance, an expectation in part stoked by a belief that she faces more scrutiny as a barrier-breaking candidate.”
Josh Wingrove; Kamala Harris 4.0; Bloomberg Businessweek (New York); Aug 13, 2024.

See more usage examples of indefatigable in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Those who compare the age in which their lot has fallen with a golden age which exists only in imagination, may talk of degeneracy and decay; but no man who is correctly informed as to the past, will be disposed to take a morose or desponding view of the present. -Thomas Babington Macaulay, author and statesman (25 Oct 1800-1859)

