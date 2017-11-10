A.Word.A.Day

senesce

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

verb intr.: To grow old or decay.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin senescere (to grow old), from senex (old). Ultimately from the Indo-European root sen- (old), which is also the ancestor of senior, senate, senile, Spanish se sir, sire, and surly (which is an alteration of sirly, as in sir-ly). Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:



Neil Clarke; Galactic Empires; Night Shade Books; 2017.



"Everywhere I scrutinize, the deep structural connections are unraveling, senescing, peeling away."
Neil Clarke; Galactic Empires; Night Shade Books; 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: