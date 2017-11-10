|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 10, 2017This week’s theme
Unusual verbs
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
senesce
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To grow old or decay.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin senescere (to grow old), from senex (old). Ultimately from the Indo-European root sen- (old), which is also the ancestor of senior, senate, senile, Spanish se sir, sire, and surly (which is an alteration of sirly, as in sir-ly). Earliest documented use: 1656.
USAGE:
“Everywhere I scrutinize, the deep structural connections are unraveling, senescing, peeling away.”
Neil Clarke; Galactic Empires; Night Shade Books; 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Use the talents you possess, for the woods would be a very silent place if no birds sang except the best. -Henry van Dyke, poet (10 Nov 1852-1933)
