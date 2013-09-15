|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 7, 2017This week’s theme
Unusual verbs
This week’s words
desacralize
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
desacralize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To deprive of hallowed status.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin de- (away from) + sacer (sacred). Ultimately from the Indo-European root sak- (to sanctify), which also gave us saint, consecrate, sacred, execrable, execrate, sacerdotal, and sacrilegious. Earliest documented use: 1911.
USAGE:
“Nixon fell, forever desacralizing high office.”
Joshua Ferris; Let Us Now Praise Infamous Men; The New York Times Magazine; Sep 15, 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Here lives a free man. Nobody serves him. -Albert Camus, writer, philosopher, Nobel laureate (7 Nov 1913-1960)
|
