Nov 7, 2017
This week’s theme
Unusual verbs

This week’s words
pernoctate
desacralize
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

desacralize

PRONUNCIATION:
(dee-SAY-kruh-lyz, -SAK-ruh-)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To deprive of hallowed status.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin de- (away from) + sacer (sacred). Ultimately from the Indo-European root sak- (to sanctify), which also gave us saint, consecrate, sacred, execrable, execrate, sacerdotal, and sacrilegious. Earliest documented use: 1911.

USAGE:
“Nixon fell, forever desacralizing high office.”
Joshua Ferris; Let Us Now Praise Infamous Men; The New York Times Magazine; Sep 15, 2013.

See more usage examples of desacralize in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Here lives a free man. Nobody serves him. -Albert Camus, writer, philosopher, Nobel laureate (7 Nov 1913-1960)

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

