screed PRONUNCIATION: (skreed)

MEANING: noun:

1. A long piece of writing or speech, especially one that’s tedious or denunciatory.

2. A long strip of material such as wood, plaster, metal, or paper.

3. A tool (a strip of wood or metal) used to level off freshly poured concrete.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English screade (strip). Earliest documented use: 1350.

NOTES: A screed is what happens when passion outruns editing. It’s a fancy word for a rant. Imagine a medieval monk rolling out an endless scroll of grievances, the original angry blog post. It’s literally a long strip, from the same root that gave us the word shred.

USAGE:

"Calling this a 'book' is a reach, because it is really just a screed against everything [Denis] Leary finds annoying."
Rochelle O'Gorman; Where Boston's the Backdrop; Boston Globe; May 31, 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is perhaps a more fortunate destiny to have a taste for collecting shells than to be born a millionaire. -Robert Louis Stevenson, novelist, essayist, and poet (13 Nov 1850-1894)





