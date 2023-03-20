

Nov 14, 2025 This week’s theme

Words from English English



This week’s words

writhen

shrive

tidings

screed

bounden



The Accolade, 1901 Art: Edmund Leighton Words from English English A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



bounden PRONUNCIATION: (BOUN-duhn)

MEANING: adjective: Obligatory; binding.

ETYMOLOGY: A past participle of bind, from Old English bindan (to bind). Earliest documented use: 1325.

NOTES: A bounden duty is one you’re tied to, morally, legally, or emotionally. Think of it as the spiritual ancestor of a Terms-of-Service agreement, but with fewer checkboxes and more conscience. The word itself sounds so formal that you can drop it anywhere to sound more heroic. For example, add this to any wedding vows. “It is my bounden duty to take out the recycling.”

USAGE:

Aroon Purie; The Demand for Pets Has Increased; India Today (New Delhi); Mar 20, 2023.



See more usage examples of “Taking specialised care of our pets is part of our bounden duty, for what we get in return.”Aroon Purie; The Demand for Pets Has Increased;(New Delhi); Mar 20, 2023.See more usage examples of bounden in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Everyone discusses my art and pretends to understand, as if it were necessary to understand, when it is simply necessary to love. -Claude Monet, painter (14 Nov 1840-1926)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate