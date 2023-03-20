|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 14, 2025This week’s theme
Words from English English
This week’s words
writhen
shrive
tidings
screed
bounden
The Accolade, 1901
Art: Edmund Leighton
bounden
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Obligatory; binding.
ETYMOLOGY:
A past participle of bind, from Old English bindan (to bind). Earliest documented use: 1325.
NOTES:
A bounden duty is one you’re tied to, morally, legally, or emotionally. Think of it as the spiritual ancestor of a Terms-of-Service agreement, but with fewer checkboxes and more conscience. The word itself sounds so formal that you can drop it anywhere to sound more heroic. For example, add this to any wedding vows. “It is my bounden duty to take out the recycling.”
USAGE:
“Taking specialised care of our pets is part of our bounden duty, for what we get in return.”
Aroon Purie; The Demand for Pets Has Increased; India Today (New Delhi); Mar 20, 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Everyone discusses my art and pretends to understand, as if it were necessary to understand, when it is simply necessary to love. -Claude Monet, painter (14 Nov 1840-1926)
|
